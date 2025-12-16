Maurice Morton announces candidacy for Michigan's 13th Congressional district

Maurice "Moe" Morton, an attorney and community-based entrepreneur, has announced his candidacy as an independent for Michigan's 13th Congressional District.

The 13th district includes parts of Detroit and some of its Downriver suburbs. The current representative is Shri Thanedar of Detroit, a Democrat. Morton is one of several candidates who have declared an interest during recent weeks for seeking one of Michigan's House of Representatives seats during the 2026 election cycle.

"For too long, partisan politics has divided communities and distracted from the work that actually improves people's lives," Morton said. "I'm running as an Independent because my allegiance is to the people of Michigan's 13th Congressional District — not a party label. Our families deserve leadership that listens, collaborates, and delivers real results."

Morton is a Detroit native who grew up on the city's East Side. His parents raised 12 children, and he cites his upbringing as instilling respect for hard work and a sense of responsibility to others.

"I know families are struggling to make ends meet, seniors worry about their health and security, and too many hardworking people, including young peopl,e see little opportunity to get ahead," he said. "Michigan's 13th Congressional District needs a leader with a bold plan who will bridge the divide between business and labor, create good-paying jobs, make housing and healthcare affordable, and deliver real results for every community across Detroit, Downriver, Grosse Pointe and the entire district."

Morton's career has crossed over into education, health care, law and public service.

He is a former CEO of the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences. He also prosecuted serious felony cases while working at the Wayne County prosecutor's office, and later served as associate general counsel and director of community affairs at Detroit Medical Center.