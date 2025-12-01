Detroit Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield seeking residents' input on community issues at first town hall

After making history as the first woman elected mayor of Detroit, Mary Sheffield held her first town hall ahead of taking office to get the residents' insight on community issues.

For the first time, a mayor is taking thoughts from the community and turning them into potential policies. And those residents will have a say on what Sheffield will focus on in her first 100 days in office.

"The most important thing for me is not making history, it's about delivering and executing for the residents of this city," Sheffield said.

Sheffield and her team have already formed over a dozen committees focusing on topics like affordable housing and public safety.

At a first-of-its-kind community engagement event at Marygrove Conservancy on Monday night, anyone in Detroit had the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas and be a part of the solution.

"For a long time, from what I heard from residents, they have felt a little disconnected. I think this being for the first start for residents to be engaged with the mayor-elect is pretty impressive; it's necessary," said resident Jai Singletary.

While some residents appreciated the opportunity to have a seat at the table, they want to see what will actually be done.

Overall, Sheffield says she has received a lot of feedback. While she and her administration plan to hold more gatherings like this one, she also welcomes everyone and anyone to join her team.

"We have a lot of people who are eager to provide and step up and serve Detroit, and now it's about getting the best cabinet," said Sheffield.

The mayor-elect plans to hold similar events in the future and welcomes everyone to leave feedback at any time on the city's website.

A citywide survey will be sent out to every resident in Detroit to get a consensus of what the community wants.