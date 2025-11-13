Detroit Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield holds first transition meeting, announces 18 committees

It's been just over one week since Mary Sheffield was elected as Detroit's next mayor, and her transition team has already hit the ground running.

On Thursday, the mayor-elect introduced 18 transition committees, all in charge of leading the way for Sheffield's administration once sworn in. The Marygrove Conservancy campus in Detroit will serve as the headquarters for this transition team.

Detroit's Marygrove campus. CBS Detroit

"The decision to move to this campus was very intentional. I am proud to say that this is the first time a transition has been set up in one of Detroit's neighborhoods," Sheffield said.

Rooted in her values of neighborhoods and community, Sheffield has selected Marygrove's campus as the hub for the Rise Higher Detroit Transition Team.

"The boldest, most rigorous and inclusive transition in Detroit's history, creating an open and people-powered process that listens to every voice throughout this process and turns community priorities into actionable items for our administration to tackle within the first 100 days," Sheffield said.

The 18 committees were introduced on Thursday and came together for the first public meeting, each led by co-chairs carefully chosen by their expertise, track record and connection to Detroiters.

"The co-chairs in the committees will help shape priorities and create a 100-day plan that will serve as a foundation for our administration," said Sheffield.

"She has already made it crystal clear to us that she and her administration will be inviting the ideas of all and will be centering the input of Detroit residents," said Nicole Sherad-Freeman, co-chair of the Workforce, Economic Development & Small Business Committee.

From infrastructure, innovation, public safety and many other areas, Sheffield says these committees play a pivotal role and these leaders are ready to get to work.

Detroit Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield. CBS Detroit

"We want to heal people. We want to fix the root cause issues that creates criminal behavior. We're going to identify the best evidence-based practices that we can find throughout this country that helps us to establish a community that practices justice, safety and peace," said Teferi Brent, co-chair of the Public Safety & Emergency Services Committee.

"Housing is a human right. Every human being should have the right to live in a safe and affordable shelter. It's time for our neighborhoods to rise and I'm honored the community development organizations represented by people like me now have a seat at the table," said Housing Development and Planning Committee co-chair Donna Givens Davidson.

Sheffield says since the launch of her transition team's website last week, they have received nearly 800 resumes from people in the city wanting to be a part of her administration.

"Which I believe is a testament to the excitement people have in shaping the future of our city and also the belief in creating a Detroit that works for everyone," said Sheffield.

Sheffield says the public will always have a voice throughout this transition process, and a community forum is expected to take place later this month.

18 Rise Higher Detroiter transition committees

Finance

Led by Co-Chairs Suzanne Shank (CEO and Co-Founder of Sibert Williams Shank & Co., LLC) and Dave Massaron (Vice President of Infrastructure and Corporate Citizenship for General Motors).

The Finance Committee will strategize on maximizing city revenue, securing grant funding and reforming procurement processes to ensure fiscal responsibility, streamlined vendor relations and effective resource allocation.

Neighborhood Revitalization

Led by Co-Chairs Kenyetta Campbell (Exec. Director, Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance), Anika Goss (President and CEO, Detroit Future City), Eva Garza Dewaelsche (President and CEO, SER Metro-Detroit) and Zeke Williams (Founder, New Era Detroit).

The Neighborhood Revitalization Committee will develop targeted plans and programs for investment, beautification and infrastructure improvements to strengthen and stabilize Detroit's diverse neighborhoods.

Workforce, Economic Development & Small Business

Led by Co-Chairs Gary Torgow (Chairman, Huntington National Bank), Nicole Sherard-Freeman (President and CEO, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan) and Dwan Dandridge (CEO, Black Leaders Detroit)

The Workforce, Economic Development & Small Business committee will develop strategies to attract business investment, stimulate job growth, develop a skilled local workforce and manage relationships with corporate partners. The committee will also begin to frame an overall population growth strategy.

Education & Youth Affairs

Led by Co-Chairs Angelique Power, Ralph Bland (President and CEO, New Paradigm for Education) and Shawn Wilson (President, Boys & Girls Club).

The Education & Youth Affairs Committee will develop plans that support and improve public education, create opportunities for youth development, and coordinate city efforts with local school systems and youth programs, building strategies that support families and youth from cradle to career.

Transit Improvement & Mobility Innovation

Led by Co-Chairs Tiffany Gunter (General Manager, CEO, SMART), Megan Owens (Executive Director, Transportation Riders United) and Dessa Cosma (Founder, Exec. Director, Detroit Disability Power).

The Transit Improvement & Mobility Innovation Committee will focus on improving the public transit system and exploring innovative mobility solutions to ensure all residents have reliable, accessible and affordable transportation options.

Innovation & Emerging Industries

Led by Co-Chairs Dug Song (Co-Founder, The Song Foundation; CEO, Duo Security), Lisa Lunsford (Co-Founder and CEO, GS3 Global) and Johnnie Turnage (CEO and Co-founder, Black Tech Saturdays).

The Innovation & Emerging Industries Committee will focus on identifying and promoting new technologies and high-growth sectors to diversify Detroit's economy and position the city as a hub for future industries.

Health, Human Services, Homelessness & Poverty Solutions

Led by Co-Chairs Denise Brooks-Williams (Exec. Vice President and COO, Henry Ford Health) and Linda Little (President and CEO, Neighborhood Service Organization – NSO)

The Health, Human Services, Homelessness & Poverty Solutions Committee will focus on ensuring equitable service and targeted assistance provision to the City's most marginalized residents. The committee will design strategies to improve health outcomes, enhance social services, and implement solutions to address homelessness and reduce poverty.

Infrastructure, Sustainability & Climate Change

Led by Co-Chairs Tony Reames (Tishman Professor of Environmental Justice, University of Michigan), Nate Ford (Assoc. Vice President, HNTB) and Natalie King (President, Dunamis Clean Energy).

The Infrastructure, Sustainability & Climate Change Committee will focus on strategic plans around upgrading and maintaining critical city infrastructure, developing sustainable practices around decarbonization and resource efficiency and framing policies to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Housing Development & Planning

Led by Co-Chairs Donna Givens Davidson (President and CEO, Eastside Community Network) and Rob Lockett (Executive Director, Lisc Detroit).

The Housing Development & Planning Committee will focus on creating and preserving affordable housing, promoting equitable development and implementing comprehensive land-use plans for sustainable city growth. It will also outline a plan to gradually increase infill housing within a strategic pivot to homeownership-focused initiatives.

Internal Administration & Operations

Led by Co-Chairs Hakim Berry (Executive Consultant, former Chief of Staff, Mayor of Detroit) and Sharon Madison (Owner, Madison Madison International)

The Internal Administration & Operations Committee will focus on streamlining city government processes, improving departmental efficiency and optimizing internal operations to ensure effective service delivery to residents.

Ethics Compliance

Led by Co-Chairs Elliott Hall (President, Elliott Hall PLLC; Former City of Detroit Corporation Counsel) and Ellen Ha (Chief of Staff, Wayne County Corporation Counsel; Former Inspector General, City of Detroit)

The Ethics Committee will focus on ensuring the highest standards of integrity and transparency. This committee will develop procedures and strategies to guarantee the mayor's administration, and all city operations comply with all ethical and legal mandates.

Law & Civil Rights

Led by Co-Chairs Cinnamon A. Plonka (Managing Partner, Zausmer, P.C.), Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony (President, Detroit Branch NAACP) and Nabih Ayad (Founder, Arab-American Civil Rights League).

The Law & Civil Rights Committee will advise on legal matters impacting the city, analyze the efficacy of the City's Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity capacity and develop best practices around the protection of residents' civil rights, ensuring all City policies and actions align with federal, state and local laws.

Philanthropic Services

Led by Co-Chairs Donald Rencher and Laura Grannemann (Executive Director, Gilbert Family Foundation).

The Philanthropy Committee will develop strategies to align philanthropic and City interests into multi-layered funding partnerships, foster open and continuous communication and relationships with the foundation community and strategize around uniting disparate networks of foundation-supported grantee programs and organizations under easily accessible service ecosystems.

Arts, Culture & Entertainment

Led by Co-Chairs Shahida Mausi (CEO, Aretha Franklin Amphitheater), Lane Coleman (Chairman, Detroit Institute of Arts; Founder, President and CEO, Strike Group LLC)

and John Collins (Chairman, Detroit Entertainment Commission; President, Detroit-Berlin Connection)

The Arts, Culture & Entertainment Committee will explore ways to support Detroit's vibrant cultural scene, leverage arts and entertainment for economic benefit and ensure cultural enrichment is accessible to all residents.

HR & Labor Relations

Led by Co-Chairs Mikyia Aaron (Secretary-Treasurer, Laborers' International Union of North America Local 1191) and Brandice Mullen (Vice President, SEIU Michigan).

The HR & Labor Relations Committee will focus on the city's workforce. The committee will review human resources policies, ensure fair labor practices and maintain constructive relationships with labor unions

Tourism, Branding & Special Events

Led by Co-Chairs Arn Tellem (Vice Chairman, Detroit Pistons) and Claude Molinari (President and CEO, Visit Detroit).

The Tourism, Marketing & Events Committee will focus on promoting Detroit nationally and internationally. The committee will develop strategies to boost tourism, enhance the city's image, and attract and manage major city events.

Public Safety & Emergency Services

Led by Co-Chairs James E. White (CEO, Detroit Wayne Integrated Network; Former Chief of Police, Detroit Police Department), Dawn Ison (Former United States Attorney, Eastern District of Michigan) and Teferi Brent (Men's Minister, Fellowship Chapel).

The Public Safety & Emergency Services Committee will develop strategies to reduce crime through community collaboration and innovation, strengthen prevention and intervention strategies, enhance police-community relations and ensure the city's emergency response systems are effective and equitable.

Public Policy

Led by Co-Chairs Angela Baldwin (Partner, The Miller Law Firm; Immediate Past President, Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan) and Samuel "Buzz" Thomas (President and Principal, Activate Detroit).

The Public Policy Committee will analyze existing state and federal policies against the goals of the Sheffield Administration, and create strategies to modify, change or otherwise propose and lobby for new policies that operationalize the Administration's stated goals. The committee will frame a lobbying strategy to drive state and federal dollars directly to Detroit to fund key initiatives.