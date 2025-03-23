Watch CBS News
No. 6 Michigan routed by No. 3 Notre Dame 76-55 in 2nd round of women's NCAA Tournament

No. 6 Michigan couldn't withstand Hannah Hidalgo and No. 3 Notre Dame in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday as the Fighting Irish beat the Wolverines 76-55.

Hidalgo scored 21 points in Sunday's game.

Notre Dame advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive season. The Irish will have a rematch in Birmingham against either TCU or Louisville. The Horned Frogs defeated Notre Dame in the Cayman Islands in November. The Fighting Irish swept Louisville in two ACC regular-season games.

Olivia Miles, who suffered an ankle injury in Notre Dame's 106-54 victory against Stephen F. Austin in the first round, started for the Fighting Irish. She had eight points, five assists and four rebounds.

Liatu King turned in a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Sonia Citron scored 16 points for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame (28-5) opened up with an 11-2 run and stormed to a 32-12 lead after the first quarter. The Fighting Irish looked like the team that dispatched Texas, Southern California, UConn and Duke in the regular-season rather than the team that dropped three of its last five regular-season games, hitting 12 of their first 16 shots. Michigan (23-11) started out 1-of-7 from the field.

Notre Dame held Michigan to a season-low 55 points. The Wolverines' previous low was 58 points in losses to USC and Michigan State. Michigan entered the game averaging 78.2 points a game.

A pair of freshmen led Michigan. Olivia Olson scored 20 points and Syla Swords scored 17 points.

