Manslaughter charge filed in aftermath of Southfield gas station stabbing

Paula Wethington
/ CBS Detroit

A manslaughter charge has been filed in the aftermath of a stabbing at a gas station in Southfield, Michigan. 

Gregory Anthony Clark, 66, of Detroit was charged with manslaughter in the aftermath of the April 12 assault, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald reported in a press release. The charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. 

The stabbing happened during a fight outside a BP gas station at 8 Mile and Lahser Road. The victim was stabbed in the chest, and later pronounced dead at Henry Ford Providence Southfield Hospital. 

The victim's family identified the suspect upon seeing video footage, and described the two men as friends. 

Clark turned himself in to law enforcement on April 16.  

"Arguments happen," McDonald said in her press release. "But the addition of a deadly weapon can turn an argument into a tragedy." 

