Michigan man's family seeking answers 14 years after his murder

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

CBS Detroit

The family of James Dean Odle is seeking answers 14 years after the 28-year-old was shot and killed in Waterford Township, Michigan.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will lead to an arrest. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at 800-Speak Up.

According to Crime Stoppers, Odle was talking on S. Lynn Street near Lakeview Street on July 31, 2011, when a white SUV parked nearby and an individual got out of the car and shot Odle several times.

Odle collapsed in a yard and died from his injuries, according to Crime Stoppers. Officials say Odle had two children.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build, medium height, wearing a black durag, black t-shirt and checkered shorts. The suspect vehicle is described as a GMC Acadia, Dodge Journey or Chrysler Pacifica.

James Odle
James Odle Crime Stoppers of Michigan
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

