Man's body recovered from Harris Lake in Pontiac

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was recovered from Harris Lake in Pontiac.

Steve Huber, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said authorities were at the lake on Tuesday after they were alerted about the body at 12:30 p.m. Huber told CBS News Detroit that the 38-year-old man was believed to be homeless and they were working to notify the family.

It was unclear if the man accidentally drowned or if there was foul play.

An autopsy is set for Wednesday.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information.

