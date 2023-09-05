Manhunt underway for man suspected of killing his mother in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a man they say killed his mother in Inkster on Labor Day.

Police say the suspect, Joshua Hill, 25, is accused of killing his 64-year-old mother. Hill is not in custody, and Michigan State Police are asking the public for information on his whereabouts.

Michigan State Police

Inkster police were first called to the scene of a home on the 29000 block of Glenwood St. around 2 p.m. Monday. They received reports of suspicious circumstances.

"Upon arrival, officers made entry into a home and discovered an elderly female unresponsive," said Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff.

Ratliff said the victim had apparent gunshot wounds and was found dead at the scene.

"At this point, Inkster Police Department investigators and Michigan State Police investigators are working the scene to try to determine a motive," he said.

Troopers say the suspect may be driving a black 2005 Ford Escape, with plate number DDG1487, or a 2020 Ford Escape, with plate number BZK-999.

Police said if you know the whereabouts of Hill or if you see him, do not approach, and call 911. You can also call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.