Police: Man suspected of killing mother in Inkster taken into custody

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man accused of killing his mother in Inkster last week was taken into custody.

According to an update on Sunday, Sept. 10, from the Inkster Police Department, 25-year-old Joshua Hill was arrested by Detroit police.

Police did not release any further information.

At about 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, Inkster police were first called to a home in the 29000 block of Glenwood Street. They received reports of suspicious circumstances.

When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old woman fatally shot. The investigation revealed that the suspect was Hill, who was identified as the victim's son.

A manhunt was underway for Hill and the vehicle he was suspected of traveling in. On Wednesday, Michigan State Police said they recovered the vehicle, which was described as a black 2005 Ford Escape.