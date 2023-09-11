Watch CBS News
Police: Man suspected of killing mother in Inkster taken into custody

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man accused of killing his mother in Inkster last week was taken into custody.

According to an update on Sunday, Sept. 10, from the Inkster Police Department, 25-year-old Joshua Hill was arrested by Detroit police.

Police did not release any further information.

At about 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, Inkster police were first called to a home in the 29000 block of Glenwood Street. They received reports of suspicious circumstances. 

When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old woman fatally shot. The investigation revealed that the suspect was Hill, who was identified as the victim's son. 

manhunt was underway for Hill and the vehicle he was suspected of traveling in. On Wednesday, Michigan State Police said they recovered the vehicle, which was described as a black 2005 Ford Escape.

