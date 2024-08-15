Michigan village celebrates two-week anniversary of Paul Whelan's release

MANCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The village of Manchester came together Thursday to celebrate the return of Paul Whelan, who was released exactly two weeks ago after spending nearly six years as a prisoner in Russia.

The Rev. Susan Hitts, pastor of the Manchester United Methodist Church, led the event, which was attended by over 70 people from various churches and the broader community.

"I started to hear from community members who wanted a moment to say, after all of these times of walking and grieving and remembering and pushing through and enduring and wrapping arms around the family, do we get a moment to celebrate? How do we get to thank God? That's what drew us to this moment on the two-week anniversary of hearing about his release," Hitts said.

Whelan's parents, Ed and Rosemary, are longtime residents of Manchester.

"You know, they're not social butterflies, but it was the events that were community-focused. So I think that gave people a sense of belonging with them on the journey that they were going through," said family friend Charlotte Major.

Major shared how resilient Whelan's parents have been over the last five-and-a-half years, particularly his mom who recently had knee surgery.

"Her goal in her mind, and she shared with others, was she wanted to walk to Paul, and she walked to Paul when she met him, and so that goal was attained. She was thrilled," Major said.

Whelan's parents watched Thursday's event online from San Antonio where the 54-year-old is currently readjusting.

During the event, organizers collected some of the yellow ribbons that the community put up that a fabric artist will turn into a loving piece of art.

"We would like Paul to know you know that we never gave up hope. We're very proud of him on how he survived all of this, that you know, we will continue protecting him and his family, and how absolutely ecstatic we are that he's home," said Village of Manchester Mayor Patricia Vailliencourt.