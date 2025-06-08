Man, woman dead after West Michigan motorcycle crash

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

Court hearing on agroterrorism plot; poor air quality continues in Michigan; and more top stories

A man and woman are dead after a motorcycle crash in Oakfield Township, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened near the intersection of Hart Street Northeast and McArthur Avenue Northeast. Investigators say the man, 65, driving the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle and left the road.

According to the sheriff's office, the man died at the scene. The 62-year-old woman riding on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where she later died. Both were from Greenville, Michigan.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Friday, a 30-year-old man died after a high-speed motorcycle crash on Interstate 96 in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.