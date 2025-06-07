Motorcyclist dead in high speed crash on Interstate 96 in Detroit, police say

A 30-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 96 in Detroit Friday night.

Michigan State police say multiple people called 911 around 9:25 p.m. to report a motorcycle that was down on the westbound side of I-96 near Evergreen Road, and that the driver, later identified as the man, was missing.

A helicopter crew operating Trooper 2 in the area saw that the man was motionless on the eastbound side of the highway. Responding troopers on the ground located the motorcycle and the man, who died at the scene, officials say.

According to investigators, the man was driving westbound on the highway near Evergreen Road at a high speed when he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a concrete wall. The man was then ejected from the bike and landed in the eastbound lanes of I-96.

No one else was involved in the crash, police say.