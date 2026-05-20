Man, woman fatally shot killed in Detroit fatal shooting; child found in backseat

Detroit police say a man and woman were killed in a double shooting that appeared to be targeted on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a 1-month-old child was in the backseat of a vehicle but was not harmed. Police say the child was taken to a precinct and was reunited with their family.

Cmdr. John Svec says at about 1:48 p.m., DPD received a ShotSpotter alert about nine shots being fired, followed by three more shots. Officers responded to the 9600 block of McKinney Street and located the victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Svec says two vehicles were parked in the area, and it is believed that a suspect walked up to the cars and opened fire.

The victims' identities are unknown, and their relationship to the child is unclear.