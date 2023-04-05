Man who purchased gun that killed Detroit police officer Loren Courts sentenced to prison

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man who purchased a gun that was used in a shooting that killed Detroit police officer Loren Courts is sentenced to two years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Federal officials say Sheldon Thomas, of Detroit, purchased the Draco pistol in Eastpointe a month before his friend, 19-year-old Ehmani Davis, used the gun in the July 6, 2022, shooting.

Davis, who was fatally shot by an officer, was not allowed to purchase a gun due to his criminal history.

"The tragic death of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts is another terrible example of what happens when guns are supplied to those who are prohibited from possessing them," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison in a press release. "Fighting violent crime is a top priority in our office, and we are committed to holding accountable those who engage in illicit firearm transactions."

Thomas pleaded guilty in December to making a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm.

Officials say he admitted to attempting multiple times to purchase the gun for Davis and even received money from him to purchase it.

Thomas also admitted to lying on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Record form, falsely certifying that he was the buyer of the firearm, federal prosecutors say.

"There are serious consequences that can come from illegally purchasing firearms for prohibited individuals. A critical part of ATF's mission is to stop violent criminals from possessing firearms before a loss of life occurs," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Craig Kailimai in a statement. "We will continue to work side by side with our U.S. Attorney's, federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to make our communities safer."