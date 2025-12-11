Man who attacked young girl with knife at Detroit park sentenced to prison

A man who pleaded guilty but mentally ill to attacking a young girl with a knife at a Detroit park learned his fate in court on Thursday.

Gary Lansky, 74, of Detroit, was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for attacking Saida Mashrah with a knife last year. She was only 7 years old at the time of the attack.

Saida and her family were present in the courtroom on Thursday. Saida was visibly shaking and timid, but still faced her attacker.

"I feel scared and nervous, and after this accident happened to me, I didn't want to go to sleep, I didn't want to go to the park," said Saida.

Taking the stand one last time, Saida recalled the fear and trauma she has lived with each day since her attack.

"I feel like if I go outside somebody would try and drag me or kill me," she said.

On October 8, 2024, Saida was playing at Ryan Park in Detroit with other kids when prosecutors say Lansky walked up, slashed her throat with a knife and then took off. Saida received 20 stitches as a result of the attack.

Last month, Saida's family filed a $50 million lawsuit against Lansky seeking damages for the trauma caused by the attack.

On Thursday, a letter written by his wife, Linda Lansky, was read out loud, asking the judge to show her husband compassion and help to treat his mental health.

"Deep inside him is an educated, gentle, caring and loving person. Hopefully, with the right help, he can return to being that person we all know and love," the prosecutor read.

A letter by Saida's mom was also read to the court, pleading for justice, healing and peace.

"As a mother, it's the worst pain imaginable to see your child hurting and know there's nothing you can do to take that pain away," the prosecutor read.

Lansky was apologetic before his sentencing.

"Anything you would like to say to the court?" asked Judge Charise Anderson. "Just how sorry I am to the family for what I've done," he said.

Saida's family attorney, Nabih Ayad, feels the prison sentence wasn't enough.

"Would like to have seen a larger sentence on this individual. Regardless of his mental health or non-mental health, the fact is anyone that can do that to a little child should never be out in the public," said Ayad.

Ayad says he and Saida's family are now talking with state lawmakers to create "Saida's Law," which would install cameras at playgrounds across the state.