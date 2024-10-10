Detroit man accused of attacking 7-year-old with a knife charged

Trump speaking in Detroit, Walz set to visit Macomb County and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged for allegedly attacking a 7-year-old girl with a knife on Tuesday.

Gary Lansky, 73, is charged with assault with intent to murder and felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

At about 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 8, Detroit police were called to a home on Stahelin Avenue for a stabbing and found the child with a laceration to her throat. The child was treated by emergency personnel.

Prosecutors allege that Lansky approached the child at a park in the 5800 block of Greenview Avenue and cut her throat before fleeing.

Police arrested Lanksy later that same day.

In Dearborn, police received notice that a girl was stabbed at a local park. However, police determined that the reports circulating on social media were false and the incident actually happened in Detroit.

"The Dearborn Police Department sends our thoughts and prayers to the victim and her family and wishes the young girl a full and speedy recovery," Dearborn police said in a social media post on Wednesday.