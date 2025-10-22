Family files $50 million lawsuit against man accused of attacking girl with knife in Detroit

It has been just over a year since a young girl was attacked at Ryan Park in Detroit, which required 20 stitches in her throat.

On Wednesday, her family filed a $50 million lawsuit seeking damages against the suspect, 74-year-old Gary Lansky, for the trauma caused by the brutal attack last October.

The family's attorney, Nabih Ayad, told CBS News Detroit that they waited over a year since the attack to announce the lawsuit because of a mental competency evaluation for Lansky.

A Wayne County Circuit Court judge ruled that Lansky is competent to stand trial. He is charged with assault with intent to murder and felonious assault. He pleaded not guilty, and a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Friday.

"I used to go to the park every day with my grandma, until he did this, and now I don't want to go back," said Saida Mashrah.

On Oct. 8, 2024, Saida, who was 7 at the time, was playing at the park when Lansky allegedly attacked her. Authorities say Lanskey approached the child her cut her throat before fleeing.

"This person pulls up in a van, walks right up, lifts her chin, and slices her throat with the knife, and then tries to stab her. And then not only that tries to go after her grandma, who's wearing a hijab, to try to stab her as well," Ayad said.

Today, the 8-year-old is doing much better physically after receiving 20 stitches, but emotionally, she says she is still scarred from that day.

"I feel like in my dreams the guy would say I'm coming back for you, and that makes me scared, and that's why I cry in the middle of the night," said Saida.

Ayad said it's now time to sue Lansky for every asset he has and hopefully get justice.

"Any type of monster that can do this to a little child that's 7 years old is absolutely a danger to the community and danger to society," said Ayad.

Saida says it will make her feel a lot safer if she knows the man who attacked her will forever be behind bars.