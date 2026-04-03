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Man threatens to kill everyone at Livonia police station, stabs officer in struggle, police say

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek,
Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Elaine Rojas-Castillo joined CBS News Detroit in December 2024.
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Elaine Rojas-Castillo

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A Livonia police officer was stabbed in the leg after a man walked into the police station lobby Friday morning, waving a knife and threatening to kill everyone, authorities said. 

According to police, a man in his 60s entered the police station lobby with a gun around 9:07 a.m. Friday and threatened to kill everyone. Authorities say the man made statements indicating he was in a "mental health crisis," and became aggressive towards police. 

Captain Eric Marcotte told CBS News Detroit that officers, along with a crisis clinician, attempted to engage the man and de-escalate the situation, but were unsuccessful. Police then deployed a Taser, and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the man stabbed an officer in the leg. 

Marcotte said the suspect is in custody and was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and a psychological evaluation.

The injured officer is being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said. 

An officer fired a single round, but no one was struck, according to police. 

Earlier in the day, police say the suspect pointed a gun at another person in the 8200 block of Sanford Drive in Westland and then drove to the Livonia police station.

The incident is under investigation. 

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