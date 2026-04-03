Man threatens to kill everyone at Livonia police station, stabs officer in struggle, police say

A Livonia police officer was stabbed in the leg after a man walked into the police station lobby Friday morning, waving a knife and threatening to kill everyone, authorities said.

According to police, a man in his 60s entered the police station lobby with a gun around 9:07 a.m. Friday and threatened to kill everyone. Authorities say the man made statements indicating he was in a "mental health crisis," and became aggressive towards police.

Captain Eric Marcotte told CBS News Detroit that officers, along with a crisis clinician, attempted to engage the man and de-escalate the situation, but were unsuccessful. Police then deployed a Taser, and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the man stabbed an officer in the leg.

Marcotte said the suspect is in custody and was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and a psychological evaluation.

The injured officer is being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

An officer fired a single round, but no one was struck, according to police.

Earlier in the day, police say the suspect pointed a gun at another person in the 8200 block of Sanford Drive in Westland and then drove to the Livonia police station.

The incident is under investigation.