Man fatally struck by 2 SUVs in Pontiac, dragged for half-mile, deputies say

Deputies are seeking information from the public on a fatal hit-and-run incident in Pontiac, Michigan.

The victim, a 60-year-old Pontiac man, was struck by two sport utility vehicles about 11:41 p.m. Sunday near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Featherstone Street in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they found evidence that the man was dragged for about a half a mile away from the crash location.

His body was found in the middle of Cameron Avenue, just north of Featherstone.

Investigators have determined that the man was crossing Featherstone at the crosswalk when he was struck the first time. The driver of that SUV appeared to pull off the road but did not report the crash. A second SUV also struck the man, but continued driving east on Featherstone and did not report the crash.

The man was dead when first responders arrived.

"It is hard to fathom that a person would strike another human being with a car and drive off, leaving them to die," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "We would greatly appreciate the public's help with any information that could identify the individual(s) involved. A reward is possible if it leads to the arrest and conviction of an individual."

The hit-and-run circumstances remain under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Reconstruction Unit. Deputies ask that anyone with information about the crash call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.