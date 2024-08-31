Detroit police searching for shooting suspect after overnight standoff

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for a suspected shooter following an hours-long standoff.

Detroit police Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said officers were called to the 5000 block of Whitfield Street just before 3 p.m. Friday for a report that someone had been shot three times.

"The shooting had occurred because of some type of domestic issue that may have happened earlier with the victim's mom and the person who fired the shots," Williams said.

The suspected shooter ran back into the house shortly after the shooting occurred.

Police said they had contact with the man during the standoff, but lost contact at some point. When they made entry to the home, the suspect was not there.

The person shot was in "temporary serious condition" Friday night, according to Williams.

Detroit police said the suspected shooter has had past felonies and was armed with many different weapons including long guns and handguns.

It's not known if the suspect and victim know each other.