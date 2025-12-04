Man sentenced to prison for setting fire to girlfriend's Warren home, killing 2 cats

A man convicted of setting his girlfriend's Macomb County home on fire, killing her two cats in the process, will spend years in prison.

In October, Jesse Humphrey, 30, was convicted on two counts of second-degree arson and two counts of first-degree animal torture/killing in connection with the Sep. 22, 2024, fire.

On Thursday, Humphrey was sentenced to 6-20 years in prison. Humphrey was given credit for 438 days served.

Humphrey's girlfriend was not home when the fire was set, but Macomb County prosecutors say he knew that her cats were in the home when he allegedly set it on fire. Authorities say the fire destroyed the home. He left the scene but was later arrested in Warren, according to prosecutors.

Humphrey was originally charged with two counts of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree killing of animals. After a preliminary examination, prosecutors moved to have the killing of animals charge amended to two counts of first-degree killing and torturing of animals.

"Today's sentence sends a clear message," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement. "This defendant's deliberate act of setting the fire and killing two innocent animals was both cruel and deeply destabilizing to the victim and the community. Arson is a violent crime, and the intentional harming of pets is an act of profound cruelty. We are grateful the court recognized the seriousness of his actions, and we hope this outcome provides a measure of justice and safety for the victim moving forward."

In addition to the prison sentence, Humphrey cannot have any contact with the victim or her family and was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution.