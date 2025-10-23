Man convicted of setting fire to girlfriend's Warren home, killing 2 cats

A man has been convicted of setting his girlfriend's home on fire, killing her two cats in the process, Macomb County prosecutors announced.

On Wednesday, a jury found Jesse Humphrey, 30, guilty of two counts of second-degree arson and two counts of first-degree animal torture/killing in connection with the Sep. 22, 2024, fire.

Humphrey's girlfriend was not home when the fire was set; however, prosecutors say Humphrey knew that her cats were in the home when he allegedly set it on fire. Authorities say the fire destroyed the home. Humphrey left the scene but was later arrested in Warren.

Prosecutors originally charged Humphrey with two counts of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree killing of animals. Following Humphrey's preliminary examination, prosecutors moved to have the killing of animals charge amended to two counts of first-degree killing and torturing of animals.

Humphrey was remanded to custody until his sentencing.

"Arson is a despicable crime. Depriving a person of all of their possessions is incredibly cold-hearted, in addition to the horrific danger to neighbors and firefighters. Even worse is committing arson knowing that living animals, a person's beloved pets are in the building. I am proud of my assistant prosecutors who achieved justice for the victim and the cats," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Humphrey will be sentenced on Dec. 4.