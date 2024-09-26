Canadian man charged with setting girlfriend's Michigan home on fire, killing 2 cats

Update coming in Na'Ziyah Harris case, Ford averts UAW strike at Rouge plant and more top stories

Update coming in Na'Ziyah Harris case, Ford averts UAW strike at Rouge plant and more top stories

Update coming in Na'Ziyah Harris case, Ford averts UAW strike at Rouge plant and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Canadian man is charged with setting his girlfriend's Warren home on fire while her two cats were inside the home.

Jesse Dennis Hayden Humphrey was arraigned on two counts of second-degree arson, 20-year felonies, and killing animals in the third degree, a four-year felony.

Officials say Humphrey allegedly set his girlfriend's home on fire on Sept. 22 following an argument. The home was completely destroyed, and the two cats inside the home were killed in the fire.

Jesse Dennis Hayden Humphrey Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

The victim was not home at the time of the fire. Humphrey left the scene but was later arrested in Warren.

"I am committed to holding those accountable who commit senseless acts of violence and destruction. This individual's alleged actions resulted in the tragic loss of two innocent pets and caused irreparable harm. This act of cruelty and recklessness will not be tolerated," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a release.

Humphrey was issued a $500,000 bond. If he is released, he must wear a GPS tether and he cannot leave Michigan or have contact with the victim.

Humprehy is due back in court on Oct. 8 for a probable cause hearing and a preliminary exam on Oct. 15.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, you can call Michigan's Domestic Violence hotline. It is free, confidential and available 24/7 by calling 1-866-864-2338 or texting 517-898-5533.