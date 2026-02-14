Man sentenced for second-degree murder in Allen Park stabbing of his grandmother

An Allen Park, Michigan, man has been sentenced for second-degree murder in the 2025 stabbing of his 84-year-old grandmother, according to court records.

Ian Andrew Sharpe was sentenced by a judge on Monday to 30 to 50 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 15, court records show.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said the fatal stabbing happened during the evening of April 16, 2025. According to prosecutors, Sharpe stabbed 84-year-old Patricia Anderson multiple times with a knife at a home on the 10000 block of Allen Pointe Drive in Allen Park and then moved her to another location.

Police arrested Sharpe the next day after investigating the residence and tracking the location of his cell phone, according to the prosecutor's office.

Officers found Anderson dead in a field near Tillman Street in Detroit on April 19, 2025, police said.

Sharpe was initially charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and removing a dead body without permission, according to the prosecutor's office, though it wasn't immediately known if a plea deal led to his ultimate conviction on the lesser charge.