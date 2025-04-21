Stabbing death of Allen Park woman results in murder, evidence tampering charges

Two hurt in Clinton Township shooting; robbery at Monroe County jewelry store; more top stories

A Michigan man faces murder and other charges in connection with the death of his grandmother.

Andrew Sharpe, 31, of Allen Park, is charged with murder-first degree, tampering with evidence and removing a dead body without permission, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy reported in a press release. Sharpe was arraigned in 24th District Court and remanded to jail Monday.

His next court hearing is April 28.

The case involves the fatal stabbing of Sharpe's grandmother, Patricia Anderson, 84, also of Allen Park.

The prosecutor's office said the assault took place about 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Allen Pointe Drive, in which the victim was stabbed multiple times with a knife. Her body was then moved from the scene.

Allen Park Police made the arrest Thursday.

Officers found the woman's remains Saturday in a field in Detroit.