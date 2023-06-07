Man sentenced to prison in fatal shooting at Sterling Heights barbershop

(CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old man is sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting at a barbershop in Sterling Heights.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, David Kanouna, of Sterling Heights, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony firearm.

Prosecutors say Kanouna shot and killed Sharaz Hussain on June 13, 2020, at The Barber Co.

He was sentenced to 22 and a half to 50 years for the murder charge and two years for the firearm charge. He is ordered to serve the sentences consecutively.

"We cannot bring back the life that was lost, but we can honor the victim's memory by ensuring that the consequences of such heinous acts are met with unyielding resolve. This case serves as a somber reminder that we must remain vigilant in our pursuit of justice and work towards a safer community, where every individual's life and security is protected," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.