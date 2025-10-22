St. Clair Shores man sentenced for double voting in August 2024 primary election

A St. Clair Shores, Michigan, man was sentenced to six months' probation after pleading guilty to one count of voting in absentee and in person during the August 2024 primary election.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, probation for Frank Prezzato, 69, is part of a plea agreement. The charge will be dismissed without prejudice if Prezzato meets all terms and conditions of the probation.

State officials say Prezzato cast his ballot in person at a polling location on Election Day, although he had already returned an absentee ballot. Both votes were counted.

Prezzato was initially charged in October 2024 with one count of voting absentee and in person and one count of offering to vote more than once.

"Voting twice undermines our democratic process," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in September 2025. "My office will continue to prosecute those who violate our voting laws to ensure Michigan voters have confidence in the integrity of our elections."

Macomb County officials called for an investigation in August 2024 after a report of possible double voting in St. Clair Shores. At the time, County Clerk Anthony Forlini and the St. Clair Shores Clerk's Office notified the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office that four people may have double-voted in the primary.

Prezzato was among seven people, including three city workers, who faced charges following the investigation. However, a judge dismissed charges against two of the workers in December 2024, saying there wasn't sufficient evidence to go to trial.