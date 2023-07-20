Man pleads guilty in 2022 shooting outside Detroit convenience store

(CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old man charged in connection with a shooting last year outside of a Detroit convenience store has pleaded guilty.

Shawn Hickman, of Detroit, admitted to being involved in the shooting on Aug. 16, 2022, in the area of Grand River Avenue and Lahser. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Police responded to a call of one man who was shot. An investigation determined Hickman was the shooter. He was arrested following a search.

"I appreciate the collaborative work done to focus on violent offenders in our community," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "We will continue to work with all of our law enforcement partners to investigate and aggressively prosecute convicted felons who illegally possess and use firearms and ammunition."

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20.