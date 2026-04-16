Michigan man heads to prison after attempting to stab officer with screwdriver during shoplifting arrest

An Eastpointe man accused of attempting to stab a police officer with a screwdriver during a shoplifting arrest is now heading to prison.

Joshua Mills, 32, was sentenced Thursday to five to 20 years in prison on one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and received an additional two to four years for two counts of resisting, obstructing or assaulting a police officer and one year for second-degree retail fraud.

The incident happened on Oct. 5, 2025, when Sterling Heights police were called to the Walmart on Van Dyke Road after employees alleged someone left the store without paying for merchandise.

When police arrived at the store, they say Mills ran off. An officer pursued Mills and deployed a Taser.

While Mills was on the ground, prosecutors say an officer attempted to place him under arrest. Mills then sat up and attempted to stab the officer in the face with a screwdriver, narrowly missing him, according to the authorities.

In addition, Mills was sentenced to 5 1/2 to 20 years in prison in a separate assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder case against his wife in Eastpointe, prosecutors said. Mills also received one year in prison for second-offense domestic violence.

Prosecutors say all sentences will run concurrently, and Mills is credited for 193 days served.

During the sentencing hearing, a judge ordered that Mills not have contact with Walmart or the officers involved and that he must refrain from assaultive, intimidating or threatening behavior toward the complaining witness.

"Today's sentencing reflects the seriousness of the defendant's actions—violence against a spouse and an attack on law enforcement. This kind of conduct endangers not only individual victims, but the safety and order of our entire community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.