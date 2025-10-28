Eastpointe man accused of attempting to stab police officer with screwdriver during shoplifting arrest

An Eastpointe man accused of attempting to stab a police officer with a screwdriver during a shoplifting arrest has been bound over to circuit court, Macomb County prosecutors said.

Joshua Mills, 32, is charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of resisting, obstructing or assaulting a police officer, and one count of second-degree retail fraud.

On Oct. 5, Sterling Heights police were called to the Walmart on Van Dyke Road after employees alleged someone left the store without paying for merchandise.

When police arrived at the store, they say Mills ran off. An officer pursued Mills and deployed a Taser.

As Mills was on the ground, prosecutors say an officer attempted to place him under arrest. Mills then sat up and attempted to stab the officer in the face with a screwdriver, narrowly missing the officer, according to prosecutors.

On Monday, Mills waived his right to a preliminary examination and was bound over to circuit court.

"We respect the defendant's right to request a criminal responsibility assessment, and we will continue to pursue justice in accordance with the law and the evidence," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Mills will be arraigned in Macomb County Circuit Court on Nov. 10. Prosecutors say he is requesting a criminal responsibility assessment through the forensic center.

Mills remains in the Macomb County Jail on a $500,000 bond.