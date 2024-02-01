Man getting his mail hospitalized after hit-and-run crash

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened along southbound Eastways Rd. south of E. Square Lake Rd. on Jan. 30 around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect vehicle, a newer white Jeep Grand Cherokee is believed to have damage to the passenger side mirror, police said.

The vehicle crashed into a 77-year-old man who was near the road getting his mail.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, the department said.

Anyone with information can call police at 248-433-7755 and request to speak with a member of the department's Traffic Investigation Unit.