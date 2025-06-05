Man found guilty in 2023 fatal stabbing of 60-year-old Michigan woman

A man accused of fatally stabbing a Michigan woman and attacking a man in 2023 was found guilty on Thursday, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Shane Burns, 33, of Washington Township, Michigan, was convicted of one count of first-degree premeditated murder, assault, felon in possession of a weapon, two counts of felony firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, disarming a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon. Burns was also charged as a habitual offender.

Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Prosecutors say on May 17, 2023, Burns stabbed 60-year-old Cheryl Ann Parsley, of Clinton Township, and slit her throat in a random attack. The incident happened in a Belle Tire parking lot on Gratior Avenue in Roseville. Authorities say Burns then attacked 42-year-old Robert Baecke Jr., who was waiting at a bus stop on 12 Mile Road and Harper Avenue in St. Clair Shores.

Police arrested Burns later that day near Van Dyke and Stephens. The prosecutor's office says that while in custody, Burns began biting his wrist, and a struggle occurred with officers. Authorities say Burns grabbed a knife and began cutting his wrist.

A search of his vehicle uncovered a shotgun, a 9mm gun and ammunition.

"Today's verdict brings a measure of justice to the victims of this horrific attack. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, who have shown extraordinary strength. We hope this conviction offers them some solace. I want to thank the investigators, first responders, and our prosecution team for their tireless work. While nothing can undo the harm caused, we remain committed to pursuing justice for all victims of violent crime," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a news release.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 24.

NOTE: The video above previously aired on May 18, 2023.