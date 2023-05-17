Suspect in fatal Roseville stabbing in custody

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 17, 2023

Roseville police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a Belle Tire on Gratiot Avenue. Roseville Police Department

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A suspect in a fatal stabbing at a Belle Tire on Gratiot Avenue is in custody.

A plainclothes Warren police officer arrested the suspect in Warren.

According to Roseville police, a woman was filling her tires with air at the parking lot of a Belle Tire at 32700 Gratiot Avenue around 6 a.m. Wednesday when she was attacked and fatally stabbed by a man described by police as a white male.

Upon arriving on the scene, police found the victim unresponsive with several stab wounds to her body.

A second assault was later reported in St. Clair Shores in the area of 12 Mile and Harper. It is believed that the suspect in the fatal Roseville stabbing is also responsible for the St. Clair Shores attack.

