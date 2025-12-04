Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot during altercation at Detroit gas station, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A man has died after he was fatally shot during an altercation on Thursday at a Detroit gas station, according to police.

Authorities are now searching for the suspect.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the BP gas station in the area of Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. 

Police say two men were involved in a fight when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other. 

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue