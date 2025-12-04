Man fatally shot during altercation at Detroit gas station, police say

A man has died after he was fatally shot during an altercation on Thursday at a Detroit gas station, according to police.

Authorities are now searching for the suspect.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the BP gas station in the area of Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.

Police say two men were involved in a fight when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.