Man dies after shooting at Harper Woods house party hosted at short-term rental

Harper Woods police are still investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old from Detroit over the weekend.

Police say it happened early Saturday morning at a house party.

Neighbors now say the party happened at the only short-term rental they know of on the 19100 block of Huntington Avenue.

"My 13-year-old daughter was awake when it happened. She heard shots going off, she got to the floor, she heard squealing tires," said Harper Woods homeowner Elektra Arnott.

Arnott says a short-term rental shouldn't be across the street from where she's trying to raise her family, especially after this weekend's tragic incident.

"That's not where they live, that's not their day-to-day. This is our day-to-day. And that's not the first time we've seen people renting out the Airbnb and partying. It's been very loud, or the streets have been filled up with cars overnight," she said.

Another neighbor said she told the owner, who she says never even lived here, that neighbors were against him renting it out.

"He knew nothing about the area. I did say to him that was widely frowned upon in this area. I didn't see that gentleman again," said 15-year resident Anna Taylor.

She says this should be a wake-up call to city leaders to make sure rentals are managed responsibly.

"We pay pretty good property taxes to be here, so we expect to be safe; we expect to have a community that supports safekeeping of rentals," Taylor said.

A community, Taylor hopes, would want to avoid rentals used for house parties that end in the shooting deaths of underage teens.

"With this occurring, all of us definitely share the same sentiments that we never wanted an Airbnb," she said.

CBS News Detroit attempted to speak with Harper Wood police, but no one was available to provide any updates on their investigation.