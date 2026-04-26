Man, 19, dead after reported shooting at house party in Harper Woods

A 19-year-old man is dead after a reported shooting at a house party in Harper Woods, Michigan, early Saturday, the city's Department of Public Safety said.

Officers responded to the incident on the 19100 block of Huntington Avenue around 12:30 a.m. City officials said they found "evidence of a shooting" and later learned the man had been taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Further details have yet to be disclosed.

Detectives in Harper Woods are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harper Woods Police Department at 313-343-2530.

This is a developing story.