Florida man, 69, dies from medical complications in SE Michigan crash: coroner's office

(CBS DETROIT) - A coroner's office confirmed that a Florida man who was killed in a vehicle crash last month in Southeast Michigan had died from medical complications while driving the car.

On Tuesday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the Lucas County Coroner's Office ruled the death of Dennis E. Allen, 69, of Beverly Hills, Florida, as a medical traffic crash.

The crash happened at about 5:19 p.m. on April 22 on Enrico Fermi Drive, northwest of Leroux Road in Frenchtown Township.

The sheriff's office said Allen was operating a red 2014 Ford F-150 when he crashed into a drainage ditch after the truck left the roadway.

Allen was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 4:24 PM EDT

