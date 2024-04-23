Watch CBS News
Florida man, 69, killed in single-vehicle Monroe County crash

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Florida man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County, officials said. 

The incident happened at 5:19 p.m. on April 22 on Enrico Fermi Drive, northwest of Leroux Road in Frenchtown Township. 

A preliminary investigation shows that a 69-year-old man from Beverly Hills, Florida, was driving northwest on Enrico Fermi Drive in a maroon 2014 Ford F-150 truck. 

The truck left the roadway, heading east, over railroad tracks and into a field. It continued to move in the southeast direction and came to a rest in a drainage ditch.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it is unknown what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway but that the man was wearing his seatbelt. 

In addition, authorities say the airbags in the vehicle did not deploy. 

The driver was taken to a hospital in Trenton, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say alcohol and speed are not a factor. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7541 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics and entertainment.

First published on April 23, 2024 / 7:44 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

