Man dies after falling down elevator shaft at abandoned hospital in Southwest Detroit

Man dead after falling down elevator shaft at abandoned Detroit hospital

A man is dead after falling down an elevator shaft at an abandoned hospital in Southwest Detroit, police said.

Officials found the man dead at the former Southwest Detroit Hospital on the 2400 block of 20th Street on Saturday around 1:33 a.m.

Police said it appears he was trespassing, and that a medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

The Detroit City Football Club in 2024 acquired the site where the building stands with intentions to build a new stadium. The organization says the building has been abandoned for over 18 years.