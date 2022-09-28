Watch CBS News
Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle during argument

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a man accused of striking another man with his vehicle during a heated argument on Detroit's west side on Monday.

Detroit Police say the 53 year-old victim was struck by the suspect's vehicle following an argument in a parking lot on the 15,400 block of Joy Road. The suspect drove off and is currently on the loose.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black Buick sedan. 

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detroit Police's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

September 28, 2022

