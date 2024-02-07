Michigan man lures woman to help make TikTok video, sexually assaults her, sheriff''s office says

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man is charged after authorities say he sexually assaulted a woman in a Monroe County department store.

Avery Elijah Williams, of Frenchtown Township, is charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault and battery. Williams was arraigned Wednesday and received a $2,500 cash or surety bond.

He is required to wear a tether if released.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Williams allegedly assaulted a woman on Monday, Feb. 5, at the store in Frenchtown Township after he approached her about helping him make a TikTok video.

"The victim agreed and then noticed the suspect was attempting to draw attention to his clear state of arousal. The victim attempted to leave the area, but the suspect assaulted her as she was fleeing," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

The woman called 911 to report the assault.

An investigation led to Williams' arrest at his job on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office is still investigating and is asking for anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 734-240-7530.