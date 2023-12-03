Man charged for stealing from cannabis store in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Stevonte Gilbert-Davis, 24, of Detroit was charged on Dec. 2 for stealing from STIIIZY Ferndale, a cannabis store, the Ferndale Police Department announced.
Gilbert-Davis was charged with:
- Breaking and entering a building with intent, 1 count, felony
- Larceny in a building, 1 count, felony
Gilbert-Davis was given a $200,000 cash bond and is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 11.
