Man charged for stealing from cannabis store in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Stevonte Gilbert-Davis, 24, of Detroit was charged on Dec. 2 for stealing from STIIIZY Ferndale, a cannabis store, the Ferndale Police Department announced.

Gilbert-Davis was charged with:

Breaking and entering a building with intent, 1 count, felony

Larceny in a building, 1 count, felony

Gilbert-Davis was given a $200,000 cash bond and is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 11.