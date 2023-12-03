Watch CBS News
Man charged for stealing from cannabis store in Ferndale

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Stevonte Gilbert-Davis, 24, of Detroit was charged on Dec. 2 for stealing from STIIIZY Ferndale, a cannabis store, the Ferndale Police Department announced. 

Gilbert-Davis was charged with:   

  • Breaking and entering a building with intent, 1 count, felony
  • Larceny in a building, 1 count, felony

Gilbert-Davis was given a $200,000 cash bond and is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 11. 

First published on December 3, 2023 / 2:01 PM EST

