Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested after stealing from cannabis store, Ferndale police say

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 1, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 1, 2023 03:45

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was arrested after stealing from STIIIZY Ferndale, a cannabis store, according to the Ferndale Police Department.  

Police responded to the store alarm around 4:40 a.m. on Dec. 1 at 642 E. Nine Mile Rd in Ferndale

Officers saw a vehicle backed into the front door of the business and as they approached, the suspects fled the scene, the department said. 

An arrest was made in connection to the case and charges were sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

First published on December 1, 2023 / 7:34 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.