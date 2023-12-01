Man arrested after stealing from cannabis store, Ferndale police say
FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was arrested after stealing from STIIIZY Ferndale, a cannabis store, according to the Ferndale Police Department.
Police responded to the store alarm around 4:40 a.m. on Dec. 1 at 642 E. Nine Mile Rd in Ferndale.
Officers saw a vehicle backed into the front door of the business and as they approached, the suspects fled the scene, the department said.
An arrest was made in connection to the case and charges were sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.
The incident remains under investigation.
