Man charged with murders of 3 men found dead in Southwest Detroit basement

A man has been charged in connection with the murders of three men who were found dead in the basement of a Southwest Detroit home.

Lance Alan Clowney, 27, of Detroit, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Mark Barnett, 65, and Norman Hamlin, 66, both of Detroit, and Williams Barrett, 72, of River Rouge, according to Wayne County prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Barrett's wife reported him missing on Feb. 18, and an investigation by police later that day led to Hamlin's home in the 3100 block of Edsel Street and the discovery of the three men, who were found dead.

Authorities accuse Clowney of hitting the three victims multiple times with a knife and hammer and killing them on Feb. 17, before leaving the home.

Clowney was arraigned on March 27 and remanded to jail.

Clowney is due back in court on April 8 for a probable cause conference, and a preliminary examination is set for April 15.

Prosecutors say Clowney is also charged in the assault of a 69-year-old Detroit man at Hamlin's home. Clowney is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault. He has a final conference scheduled for May 8 in that case.