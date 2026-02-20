Watch CBS News
Person of interest in custody after 3 men found dead in Detroit basement, police say

Paula Wethington
Web Producer
/ CBS Detroit

An individual has been taken into custody as the investigation continues into the circumstances of three men found dead earlier this week in a Detroit home. 

A Detroit Police Department spokesperson confirmed Friday morning that a "person of interest" was in custody and that the department's Homicide Task Force continues the investigation into the case. 

The bodies of three men were found on Wednesday afternoon in the basement of a home on Edsel Street, near Francis Avenue and Fort Street. Detroit police were responding to a 911 call about a missing person report about 12:50 p.m. that day when another individual approached officers to report they had been assaulted. 

Detroit Police Commander Rebecca McKay said when police entered the home, they found the bodies of three deceased men who had been "apparently brutally assaulted." 

The victims have, in the meantime, been identified as Mark Barnett, 65; Norman Hamlin, 66; and William Barrett, 72. Hamlin was the primary resident of that home, according to police. 

The above video originally aired on Feb. 19, 2026.

