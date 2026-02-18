Police investigating after bodies of 3 men found in basement of Detroit home

Detroit police are investigating after the bodies of three men were found in the basement of a home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the bodies were found in the basement of a home in the 3100 block of Edsel Street near Francis Avenue and Fort Street.

Officers were responding to a 911 call about a missing person around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived on scene, Detroit Police Commander Rebecca McKay said the officers were approached by another individual who said they had been assaulted at a nearby home.

McKay said that when police entered the home, they found the bodies of three deceased men who had been "apparently brutally assaulted."

Police say it is unknown if there is a connection between the 911 caller and the homicide.

The victims have not yet been identified, and no other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.