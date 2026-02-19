Police identify three men found dead in basement of Detroit home

Detroit police on Thursday gave an update on the three bodies that were found on Wednesday in the basement of a Detroit home.

Police say officers were on Edsel Street investigating a missing persons report when an individual approached them claiming that they had been assaulted at a nearby home. Police entered the home and found the bodies of three men, who appeared to have been "brutally assaulted," according to DPD.

On Thursday, police confirmed that the victims were 65-year-old Mark Barnett, 66-year-old Norman Hamlin, and 72-year-old William Barrett.

It was a brutal scene, not to go too much into detail. We believe at this point, they all met the fate of blunt force trauma; there were some stab wounds on a couple of them," said Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said officers discovered the men covered in dirty clothes, with one covered in a carpet.

Family members told CBS News Detroit that Barnett and Hamlin both served in the U.S. Marine Corps together. Hamlin was the primary resident, according to police.

"The gentleman who lived at that location was free to open his house to a lot of folks, so they come and go, and unfortunately," Fitzgerald said.

Police say they are now searching for a person of interest.

"We are looking for a lighter-skinned Black male, about 31 to 32 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 with dreadlocks," Fitzgerald said.

Police say it's unclear what the relation is between the person of interest and these victims, but they're asking anyone with information that can lead them to him to reach out to them, and you can also do that anonymously.