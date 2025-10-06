Detroit man charged with carjacking 83-year-old woman in Royal Oak Township

A Detroit man has been charged with allegedly carjacking an 83-year-old woman on Sunday in Royal Oak Township.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, the 29-year-old man was charged with carjacking and robbery.

Prosecutors say on Oct. 5, the victim was heading to her car after shopping in the 8000 block of West Eight Mile Road and was approached by the suspect, who then demanded the woman's keys and purse. The man got in the woman's car and left.

Michigan State Police say two people tried the block the vehicle before the suspect left.

The woman's vehicle was later recovered in the parking lot of an apartment near the 10000 block of Pasadena Avenue. The suspect was arrested after investigators found him at a relative's home in Detroit.