1 in custody after reported carjacking at Dollar Tree in Royal Oak Township

A male is in custody after an 87-year-old woman told officials he stole her vehicle at a Dollar Tree in Royal Oak Township, Michigan, on Sunday afternoon, according to the Michigan State Police.

The woman told troopers the male ripped her keys from her at the store on the 8000 block of West 8 Mile Road and entered her vehicle. Police said at least two people tried to block the vehicle before he left.

According to officials, an individual who told police he saw the incident later found the vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment near the 10000 block of Pasadena Avenue. Troopers allegedly reviewed video that showed the male at the apartment.

Police learned the male was at a relative's home in Detroit after interviewing residents of the apartment. Officials then went to the Detroit residence and took him into custody.

Charges are pending.