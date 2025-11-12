Michigan man charged with assaulting woman while both were seated in sheriff's patrol car

A man was arrested on a domestic violence charge after a deputy allegedly saw him assault a woman as both were seated in a patrol car in mid-Michigan.

The circumstances were in the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover crash reported about 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Proctor and Carter in Ingham County's White Oak Township. The Ingham County Sheriff's Office said three people were in the vehicle, and none of them were injured in the crash.

Because of the weather conditions that night near Lansing, all three were placed in the back of an Ingham County patrol car to stay warm until additional help arrived.

One of the people involved, Thomas Bergstresser, 31, of Battle Creek, got out of the patrol car to look for his phone, deputies said.

"When he returned to the patrol car, he was upset because he couldn't find his phone, and he pounded his fists on the rear seat partition, which caught the sergeant's immediate attention," deputies said. "As the sergeant opened the rear door to his patrol vehicle, he observed Bergstresser assault a female also sitting in the back seat."

Deputies removed the man from the patrol car and arrested him on domestic assault charges. Upon review of the in-car video, the sergeant said he also saw a recording of the woman being assaulted while everyone was seated in the patrol car.

Bergstresser was lodged at Ingham County Jail, deputies said. He was arraigned Monday at the 55th District Court in Mason on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, court records show. He was released on a personal bond, and a pretrial is scheduled for Dec. 2.